MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday, Rita and Ron’s first egg began the hatching process by “pipping” the eggshell, Zoo Miami officials announced.
This was caused by the chick pushing from inside causing pressure that cracks the eggshell, according to the zoo.
"Rita" laid her first egg in the new nest the day before Thanksgiving and it was caught on the live Eagle Cam.
“Rita” laid her second egg several days later.
The eggs are expected to hatch in time for New Year’s Day or so.