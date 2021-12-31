FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – This New Year’s Eve, South Florida law enforcement is reminding you to think twice before you get behind the wheel.

“State troopers do not call Uber, Lyft, a cab, or a friend. But we will take you to jail. That’s what we do,” said Florida Highway Patrol Major Robert J. Chandler.

On Friday morning, FHP along with other officials held a press conference in Broward County to warn against driving drunk this holiday weekend.

“We know by the very nature of this holiday that a large number of people will be celebrating the New Year’s by consuming an alcoholic beverage,” said Chandler.

New Year’s Eve weekend is always a busy one for law enforcement. FHP announced they have “all hands on deck” for the holiday weekend, which also includes the sold-out Orange Bowl game on Friday night.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers will also be patrolling the waters for anyone driving a boat under the influence.

“Twenty-three percent of boating fatalities in 2020, were alcohol or drug-related,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officer Tyson Matthews. “There is zero tolerance for boating under the influence, you will go to jail.”

FHP also announced that this year, they will have extra troopers on the road in the early morning hours, like 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. when they said some drivers attempt to make it home after New Year’s Eve parties.