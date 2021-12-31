  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    View All Programs
By Brooke Shafer
Filed Under:Drunk Driving, Local TV Brooke Shafer, Miami News, New Year's Eve

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – This New Year’s Eve, South Florida law enforcement is reminding you to think twice before you get behind the wheel.

“State troopers do not call Uber, Lyft, a cab, or a friend. But we will take you to jail. That’s what we do,” said Florida Highway Patrol Major Robert J. Chandler.

READ MORE: Broward School Board Emergency Meets To Discuss Revising COVID-19 Protocols

On Friday morning, FHP along with other officials held a press conference in Broward County to warn against driving drunk this holiday weekend.

“We know by the very nature of this holiday that a large number of people will be celebrating the New Year’s by consuming an alcoholic beverage,” said Chandler.

READ MORE: South Florida Celebrations To Ring In The New Year

New Year’s Eve weekend is always a busy one for law enforcement. FHP announced they have “all hands on deck” for the holiday weekend, which also includes the sold-out Orange Bowl game on Friday night.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers will also be patrolling the waters for anyone driving a boat under the influence.

“Twenty-three percent of boating fatalities in 2020, were alcohol or drug-related,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officer Tyson Matthews. “There is zero tolerance for boating under the influence, you will go to jail.”

MORE NEWS: Powerball Jackpot Jumps To $500 Million For New Year's Day

FHP also announced that this year, they will have extra troopers on the road in the early morning hours, like 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. when they said some drivers attempt to make it home after New Year’s Eve parties.