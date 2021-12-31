FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – This New Year’s Eve, South Florida law enforcement is reminding you to think twice before you get behind the wheel.
“State troopers do not call Uber, Lyft, a cab, or a friend. But we will take you to jail. That’s what we do,” said Florida Highway Patrol Major Robert J. Chandler.READ MORE: Broward School Board Emergency Meets To Discuss Revising COVID-19 Protocols
On Friday morning, FHP along with other officials held a press conference in Broward County to warn against driving drunk this holiday weekend.
“We know by the very nature of this holiday that a large number of people will be celebrating the New Year’s by consuming an alcoholic beverage,” said Chandler.READ MORE: South Florida Celebrations To Ring In The New Year
New Year’s Eve weekend is always a busy one for law enforcement. FHP announced they have “all hands on deck” for the holiday weekend, which also includes the sold-out Orange Bowl game on Friday night.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officers will also be patrolling the waters for anyone driving a boat under the influence.
“Twenty-three percent of boating fatalities in 2020, were alcohol or drug-related,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Officer Tyson Matthews. “There is zero tolerance for boating under the influence, you will go to jail.”MORE NEWS: Powerball Jackpot Jumps To $500 Million For New Year's Day
FHP also announced that this year, they will have extra troopers on the road in the early morning hours, like 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. when they said some drivers attempt to make it home after New Year’s Eve parties.