MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC just announced yesterday, all travelers should avoid cruises regardless of their vaccination status.

This comes after several ships reported dozens of cases on their boats.

Despite those cases, experts say there hasn’t been what’s considered to be an outbreak on any of the ships so far. Expert Travel Adviser Peter Greenberg says going on a cruise right now is a calculated risk that’s different for everyone.

“I see that a lot of people are desperate to go on vacations,” says Mindy Hardoon, Travel Agent and Owner of Jerry Allen Travel.

Yesterday the CDC increased the cruise travel health notice to a level 4, advising people to steer clear of cruise ships.

“This is an individual decision based on your own personal medical history, what your own physician tells you and also what your family tells you. It also depends on whether or not you’re vaccinated,” says Greenberg.

Cruise Lines International Association calls the CDC’s statement perplexing. They released their own statement that reads in part: “The cases identified on cruise ships consistently make up a very slim minority of the total population on board – far fewer than on land – and the majority of those cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, posing little to no burden on medical resources onboard or onshore.

“The moment you test positive, the cruise isn’t going to reimburse you unless you’ve taken out insurance,” explains Hardoon.

Hardoon says she’s strongly advising all of her clients to buy insurance. She’s seen people test positive and then lose thousands.

“I’ve had cruises that were $20-$25,000 per cabin.

While some people may be reconsidering their travel plans, Greenberg says very few cruise lines have been discounting their rates.

“If you’re looking at the numbers right now it’s a calculated risk that many people are willing to take,” he says.

Cruise Lines International Association says while they’re disappointed and disagree with the CDC’s statement, they remain committed to working with them.