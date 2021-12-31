MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As Miami-Dade and Broward experience a surge in COVID-19 cases, free take-home rapid test kits are being given out at public libraries in both counties.

Miami-Dade County has already distributed approximately 152,000 take home rapid test kits.

On Friday, the free test kits will be available at the following libraries:

Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88 Street

Naranja Branch Library, 14850 SW 280 Street

North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183 Street, Miami Gardens

Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch, 2930 Aventura Boulevard

Main Library, 101 West Flagler Street, Miami

Miami Beach Regional Library, 227 22nd Street

Miami Lakes Branch Library, 6699 Windmill Gate Road

Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way

Residents can pick up test kits while supplies last. There is a limit of up to two tests per household.

In Broward, free test kits will be available at eight libraries beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies last.

African American Research Library & Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

Hollywood Branch, 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood

Miramar Branch Library & Education Center, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar

North Regional/Broward College Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek

Northwest Branch Library, 1580 NW 3rd Avenue, Pompano Beach

Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch, 10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise

West Regional Library, 8601 W Broward Boulevard, Plantation

Some people began lining up at the Miramar library around 4 a.m. A line formed quickly throughout the morning with police on hand to direct traffic.

Residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household. Those picking up the tests should wear facial coverings in the drive-through.

On Thursday, nearly 75,000 take-home tests were distributed at nine libraries in the county.

“It gives us a sense of comfort. I have parents who are in their 80s and even before this episode I always test myself more than once just to make sure I don’t run the risk of infecting them,” said Miramar resident Adrea Pelt-Thornton who picked up a test.

The tests went quickly during Thursday’s distribution. Click here to see where there is availability on Friday.

On New Year’s Eve, all Miami-Dade test sites have regular hours except South Dade Government Center and Tropical Park, which close at 7 p.m.

On New Year’s Day, the open sites are: Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center, Miami Dade College North Campus, and PortMiami.

In Broward, all test sites are closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.