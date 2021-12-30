MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – While the rise of the neon Big Orange on side of the Intercontinental Hotel in Miami this year was canceled after the designer of the orange, Steve Carpenter, and his staff tested positive for COVID-19, other celebrations will happen to ring in the new year.

In Miami, the big one will be at Bayfront Park. There will be a concert featuring Willy Chirino, Gente De Zona, Nacho, Yotuel, Chacal, and Jacob Forever plus a big fireworks show at midnight. The party will also be broadcast on the city of Miami’s YouTube channel starting at 6 p.m.

Bayfront Park will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 2 a.m.

In Fort Lauderdale, the big celebration takes place at SW 2nd Street and SW 5th Avenue across from the Museum of Discovery and Science. It’s an entire evening of free entertainment leading to an illuminated Anchor Drop at midnight. There will also be family activities from 4:30 to 8:30, including a Kids Countdown at 7 p.m.

If the beach is more your thing, head to Las Olas Oceanside Park to bring in the New Year. There will be a family-friendly concert, a pre-countdown party with DJ Spin Hype, and then watch a laser light show and ball drop on a jumbo screen.

Heading south, in Key West the well-known drag performer known as Sushi will drop from above a Duval Street bar in a giant maroon, high-heeled shoe, continuing a two-decade tradition in the continental United States’ southernmost town.

“We hope people stay outside, stay in groups of people they know are vaccinated and stay away from people who are unvaccinated,” said Key West Mayor Teri Johnston.

Other Key West celebrations include a conch shell drop and a “pirate wench” drop.

