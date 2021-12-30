MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Feeling lucky as we close out the year? There was no big winner in the last Powerball drawing of 2021 on Wednesday.

That means the jackpot has rolled over to $483 million for the next drawing on New Year’s Day. The cash value if someone hits it big would be $347.7 million.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 02 – 06 – 09 – 33 – 39 and Powerball 11.

It’s been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

