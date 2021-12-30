MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida has shattered a one day record for COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the state reported 46,923 new cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Since the start of the pandemic Florida has recorded at least 4,012,152 confirmed COVID cases.

There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, there have only been four COVID-19 related deaths in the last week. There have been 62,390 COVID-19 related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic.

In Miami-Dade, the COVID-19 positivity rate is 25 percent, in Broward it’s 28 percent.

South Florida is leading the surge of COVID cases, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.

Last week, the three most populous counties in the state saw the biggest case increases — with new infections rising by 354% in Miami-Dade, 400% in Broward, and 395% in Palm Beach for the week ended Dec. 23. Farther south, Monroe County saw a 250% case increase.

For those wanting to get tested, on New Year’s Eve all Miami-Dade sites have regular hours except South Dade Government Center and Tropical Park, which close at 7 p.m.

On New Year’s Day, the open sites are: Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center, Miami Dade College North Campus, and PortMiami.

In Broward, all test sites are closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.