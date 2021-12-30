MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County began distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to residents at 9 public libraries and they will continue while supplies last.

Officials said nearly 75,000 kits were distributed on Thursday, but they said more would be distributed on Friday.

Here are the locations:

African American Research Library & Cultural Center

2650 Sistrunk Boulevard

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Hollywood Branch

2600 Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood, FL 33020

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Miramar Branch Library & Education Center

2050 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

North Regional/Broward College Library

1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard

Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Northwest Branch Library

1580 NW 3rd Avenue

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Northwest Regional Library

3151 N University Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Thursday: 11AM to 7PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Southwest Regional Library

16835 Sheridan Street

Pembroke Pines, FL 33331

Thursday: 11AM to 7PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch

10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard

Sunrise, FL 33351

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

West Regional Library

8601 W Broward Boulevard

Plantation, FL 33324

Thursday: 10AM to 6PM

Friday: 10AM to 6PM

County officials say that residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.

Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries. Facial coverings are required to receive kits in the drive-through.

For those going to test sites, in Broward all test sites are closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, all Miami-Dade sites have regular hours except South Dade Government Center and Tropical Park, which close at 7 p.m.

Test kits will be distributed at Miami-Dade libraries on Friday, while supplies last.

Here are the locations:

Kendale Lakes Branch Library

15205 SW 88 Street

Miami, FL 33196

Kendale Lakes Branch Library

15205 SW 88 Street

Miami, FL 33196

14850 SW 280 Street

Miami, FL 33032

Naranja Branch Library

14850 SW 280 Street

Miami, FL 33032

2455 NW 183 Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

North Dade Regional Library

2455 NW 183 Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

2930 Aventura Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33180

Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch

2930 Aventura Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33180

101 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33130

Main Library

101 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33130

227 22nd Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Miami Beach Regional Library

227 22nd Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

6699 Windmill Gate Road

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Miami Lakes Branch Library

6699 Windmill Gate Road

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.