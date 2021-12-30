MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County began distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to residents at 9 public libraries and they will continue while supplies last.
Officials said nearly 75,000 kits were distributed on Thursday, but they said more would be distributed on Friday.

Here are the locations:
African American Research Library & Cultural Center
2650 Sistrunk Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Hollywood Branch
2600 Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, FL 33020
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Miramar Branch Library & Education Center
2050 Civic Center Place
Miramar, FL 33025
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
North Regional/Broward College Library
1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard
Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Northwest Branch Library
1580 NW 3rd Avenue
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Northwest Regional Library
3151 N University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Thursday: 11AM to 7PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Southwest Regional Library
16835 Sheridan Street
Pembroke Pines, FL 33331
Thursday: 11AM to 7PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch
10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard
Sunrise, FL 33351
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
West Regional Library
8601 W Broward Boulevard
Plantation, FL 33324
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
County officials say that residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.
Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries. Facial coverings are required to receive kits in the drive-through.
For those going to test sites, in Broward all test sites are closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
On New Year’s Eve, all Miami-Dade sites have regular hours except South Dade Government Center and Tropical Park, which close at 7 p.m.
Test kits will be distributed at Miami-Dade libraries on Friday, while supplies last.
Here are the locations:
- Kendale Lakes Branch Library
15205 SW 88 Street
Miami, FL 33196
- Naranja Branch Library
14850 SW 280 Street
Miami, FL 33032
- North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183 Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch
2930 Aventura Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
- Main Library
101 West Flagler Street
Miami, FL 33130
- Miami Beach Regional Library
227 22nd Street
Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Miami Lakes Branch Library
6699 Windmill Gate Road
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
- Westchester Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33165
For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida,