  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News, Test Kits

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County began distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to residents at 9 public libraries and they will continue while supplies last.

Officials said nearly 75,000 kits were distributed on Thursday, but they said more would be distributed on Friday.

READ MORE: South Florida Celebrations To Ring In The New Year

Click here to see where there is still availability:

Here are the locations:

African American Research Library & Cultural Center
2650 Sistrunk Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Hollywood Branch
2600 Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, FL 33020
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Miramar Branch Library & Education Center
2050 Civic Center Place
Miramar, FL 33025
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

North Regional/Broward College Library
1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard
Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Northwest Branch Library
1580 NW 3rd Avenue
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Northwest Regional Library
3151 N University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Thursday: 11AM to 7PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

READ MORE: Emergency Meeting Of Broward School Board Friday To Discuss Revising COVID-19 Protocols

Southwest Regional Library
16835 Sheridan Street
Pembroke Pines, FL 33331
Thursday: 11AM to 7PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch
10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard
Sunrise, FL 33351
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

West Regional Library
8601 W Broward Boulevard
Plantation, FL 33324
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

County officials say that residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household.

Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries. Facial coverings are required to receive kits in the drive-through.

For those going to test sites, in Broward all test sites are closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, all Miami-Dade sites have regular hours except South Dade Government Center and Tropical Park, which close at 7 p.m.

Test kits will be distributed at Miami-Dade libraries on Friday, while supplies last.

Here are the locations:

  • Kendale Lakes Branch Library
    15205 SW 88 Street
    Miami, FL 33196
  • Naranja Branch Library
    14850 SW 280 Street
    Miami, FL 33032
  • North Dade Regional Library
    2455 NW 183 Street
    Miami Gardens, FL 33056
  • Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch
    2930 Aventura Boulevard
    Aventura, FL 33180
  • Main Library
    101 West Flagler Street
    Miami, FL 33130
  • Miami Beach Regional Library
    227 22nd Street
    Miami Beach, FL 33139
  • Miami Lakes Branch Library
    6699 Windmill Gate Road
    Miami Lakes, FL 33014
  • Westchester Regional Library
    9445 Coral Way
    Miami, FL 33165
MORE NEWS: CDC Warns Against Cruise Travel 'Regardless' Of Vaccination Status

For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.

CBSMiami.com Team