FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – To meet the increase in demand for COVID-19 testing, Broward County is will open four new sites and has expanded several others.

A new test collection site will open on Monday, January 3rd at Mullins Park, 10000 Ben Geiger Drive in Coral Springs. For the first week, the site will be open Monday through Thursday, January 3rd through January 6th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thereafter, the site will be open each week Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, January 5th, a test site will open at Tree Tops Park, located at 3900 SW 100th Avenue in Davie.

On Monday, January 10th, a test site will open at Tradewinds Park, located at 3600 W Sample Road in Coconut Creek.

On Tuesday, January 11th, a test site will open at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, located at 3700 NW 11th Place in Lauderhill.

Each of the sites offers drive-through testing and will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At Markham Park, capacity at the test site, located at 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise, has been expanded with additional testing tents.

The testing sites at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines and Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale were expanded with additional testing tents within the last few weeks in order to accommodate the increase in demand. C.B. Smith Park testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mills Pond Park testing site is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

C.B. Smith Park, Markham Park and Mills Pond Park will be open on Thursday, December 30 for testing only. All other DOH-Broward test sites are closed Thursday through Saturday, December 30-January 1, in observance of New Year’s.

When the new sites are open, the Department of Health-Broward will be operating 14 test collection sites in the county. Hours and days of operation are posted here and are continually updated.

An 15th site is located at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and is open to people who can provide proof of travel plans to or from the airport on any airline. The airport site is operated by Nomi Health and Spirit Airlines, in partnership with the Broward County Aviation Department.

For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.