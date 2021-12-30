  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Brightline, Local TV, Miami News, Train Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a Brightline train struck a vehicle in Hallandale Beach.

It happened around 6 a.m. at NE 215 Street and E Dixie Highway.

A Brightline representative said the driver of the vehicle went around the gates, which were down and flashing, and bells ringing signaling the approach of the train.

There were no injuries on board the train.

There’s no word on the conditions of those in the vehicle.

CBSMiami.com Team