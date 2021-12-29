MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Walmart is temporarily closing a store in Hialeah.

The store, at 5851 NW 177th street, will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through Thursday, Dec. 30, so workers can restock shelves and prep the store to reopen on Friday, Dec. 31. at 6 a.m.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company said in a statement.

Given the rise in positive cases, Walmart said they are following CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

Miami-Dade has been given a high transmission rate by the CDC and has a positivity rate of 24.77 percent.