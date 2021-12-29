MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Feeling lucky as we close out the year? The last Powerball drawing of 2021 is on Wednesday.

The estimated jackpot is $441 million, the cash value of the big win is $317.5 million.

While nobody won Monday’s big drawing, two tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and New Jersey, with another $1 million ticket also sold in Florida. Monday’s winning numbers were 36 – 38 – 45 – 62 – 64 and Powerball 19.

It’s been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4. Since then, there have been 36 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot. The record $1.586 billion cache was shared in 2016 by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

