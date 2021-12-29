TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of people in Florida hospitals with COVID-19 jumped to more than 3,100, according to data reported Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed that 3,148 inpatients had COVID-19, up from a reported 2,406 on Monday.
The increase came as Florida has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases this month, at least in part spurred by the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The federal data also showed that 382 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 325 on Monday.
While hospitalization numbers have increased in December, they remain far below the totals this summer, when the delta variant of the coronavirus spread through the state. For instance, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sept. 1, according to federal data.
