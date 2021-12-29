MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County will begin distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to residents, while supplies last, beginning Thursday, outside nine county libraries.
African American Research Library & Cultural Center
2650 Sistrunk Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Hollywood Branch
2600 Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, FL 33020
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Miramar Branch Library & Education Center
2050 Civic Center Place
Miramar, FL 33025
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
North Regional/Broward College Library
1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard
Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Northwest Branch Library
1580 NW 3rd Avenue
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Northwest Regional Library
3151 N University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Thursday: 11AM to 7PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Southwest Regional Library
16835 Sheridan Street
Pembroke Pines, FL 33331
Thursday: 11AM to 7PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch
10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard
Sunrise, FL 33351
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
West Regional Library
8601 W Broward Boulevard
Plantation, FL 33324
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM
County officials say that residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household. Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries. We request for the safety of employees that you wear a facial covering as you receive your kits in the drive-through.