FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding Robbie Burning who was last seen Tuesday in Pompano Beach.
The 82-year-old was driving a 2020 white Toyota Corolla, tag number HLU D22, near the 1700 block of Northeast 44th Street
Burning was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jean shorts, and white and black sneakers.
Investigators said Burning is about 6 feet tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black and white hair. According to his family, he suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information on Burning’s whereabouts should contact the BSO non-emergency number (954) 764-4357.