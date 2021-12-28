MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of the driver wanted for the hit-and-run crash that struck six young children, killing two of them, in Wilton Manors.

Detectives said physical evidence led them to 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer, who was booked into the BSO Main Jail Tuesday evening.

The announcement came hours after investigators had located 2009 Honda Accord sedan involved in the crash.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced deceased on scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

One child remains in critical condition, one in fair condition and one released.

It all happened Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. near 2417 NW 9 Avenue.

“Our units transported four children this afternoon to Broward Health in various stages of injuries, and two were pronounced deceased here on scene,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

Roads were closed and investigators were on the scene until around 9:30 p.m.

“This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone – for family, friends and our first responders,” said Miranda Grossman, a PIO with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses described a horrible scene that unfolded when they said a driver attempted to speed around a county bus, hitting the children on the sidewalk.

“I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car, but he drove straight into those kids,” recounted Broward Transit driver Selvin Arjun.

He had stopped the bus and dropped off two people.

Rhome Orismo was just stepping on the bus when he saw it all happen.

“I stood right up as soon as I witnessed the crash, witnessed the impact,” he said. “It’s still eating away at me now that someone would do something like that and not stop, not try to render aid to those children.”