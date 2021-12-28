MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old.
Police said Sebastian Gonzalez has been missing since last Monday, December 20th.
He was last seen at his home in the 400 block of Northwest 22nd Street in Homestead.
Police said he was last seen on a Schwinn bicycle.
If you know where he is, call police.