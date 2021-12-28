MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County has opened two new coronavirus testing sites and extended hours at Zoo Miami in response to increased demand for testing.

“We are working around the clock to make sure Miami-Dade residents have access to testing to protect themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“We are extending hours and opening new testing sites, and we also distributed 152,000 take home rapid test kits to respond to the increased demand for testing. Our residents are doing the right thing by getting tested if they were exposed, have symptoms, or to take extra precautions during the holidays, and that’s why we are doing everything we can to expand access to testing Countywide.”

“We are proud of our work with Mayor Levine Cava; her leadership to provide free testing to the community is a fantastic example for the rest of the country to follow,” said Ron Gonçalves, General Manager for NOMI Health Florida. “We don’t have enough words to thank Nomi’s frontline workers who are putting their lives on the line in administering tens of thousands of tests and vaccines daily, working long hours -even during the holidays- so we can keep sites running for extended hours and even 24/7 through a surge in COVID cases. They are true heroes doing their part to serve the community.”

Updates in testing locations and hours:

Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park

10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33165

NEW – Open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dolphin Station Park & Ride

11897 NW 12 Street, Miami, FL 33182

NEW – Open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Zoo Miami

12400 SW 152 ST, Miami, FL 33177

EXTENDED HOURS – Open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day

Click here to find out other places where you can get tested.