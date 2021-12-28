  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Doral Murder, Local TV, Luis Romero Moran, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in jail after police say he confessed to killing his wife.

Miami-Dade police arrested and charged 46-year-old Luis Romero-Moran with first-degree murder.

Police say Romero-Moran followed his wife to the Doral home where she worked as a housekeeper in the 10000 block of Northwest 72nd Street and killed her.

Another person arrived at the home at around 9 a.m. Monday morning and found the woman’s body.

Miami-Dade police are investigating the case.

