MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Long lines once again in South Florida for a COVID-19 test Tuesday, but there were some places that barely had a wait.

“When I saw the big lines at Markham Park in Weston, I came over here because a friend came and mentioned there were like four cars,” says Jose Blanco.

Blanco and his family didn’t have to wait long for a COVID-19 test Tuesday at one of three new testing sites that have opened in Miami-Dade.

CBS4 News stopped by the new site at the Dolphin Park and Ride Station.

“Other locations are crazy,” says Blanco.

Those locations have been crazy for days with long long lines at testing sites across the area.

But some are deciding they’ll wait a bit longer for results if it means avoiding a long line.

“It took us about two hours,” says Amber Pacheco.

That’s how long Pacheco waited for a test at Broward College North last week but this week she stopped by a Test Tent along Federal Highway in Hollywood which is a private testing site.

Right now, the turn around time for results there are about 48 hours to 72 hours.

“Before Omicron came in and traveling for the holidays, we were at next day turnaround time,” says Kevin Wills, owner.

Miami-Dade County has also handed out 152,000 take home rapid test kits due to that increased demand for testing.