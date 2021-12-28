MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As COVID continues to hang on, some are turning to hotels to work remotely.

“When COVID hit, our business went down 82%,” Yanni Moati, CEO of hotelsbyday.com, said.

Moati thought it would be the end of his business.

“But then it rebounded much faster for the simple reason that we saw that customers were booking hotel rooms as a means to work from a hotel as opposed to working from home,” he recalled.

In early 2020, Moati’s company saw a 182% increase for day use. Looking on the site in South Florida, we saw one hotel, the Regency listed at $50, then we looked to Miami Beach, one hotel, the Good Times, was $139 a day. Moati estimated the average was $110 with taxes per stay.

“The idea of escaping into a hotel room for the day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., strong Wi-Fi, strong coffee is a perfect solution,” he said.

Working in the same space some call home may cause some workers to feel more stressed, as they no longer can escape the office.

“Specifically in Miami, we saw 73% increase in this service,” he said.

He’s not sure how long COVID may push up demand, but he says, for now, it’s another option in the omicron surge.