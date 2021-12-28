DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 28-year-old Elexis Frazer.
According to BSO, Frazer was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, December 27, in the 30 block of SW 14 Street in Dania Beach.
She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater and black shorts.
Frazer, who has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call BSO’s non-emergency number at (954) 764-4357.