MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami judge set bond for a man accused in the fatal hit-run death of a Miami bicyclist.
The driver, identified as George Luis Amparo, turned himself in to authorities after fleeing the scene of the crash.
Amparo is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash.
Bond was set at $10,000.
The fatal crash happened Monday morning at around 6:45 a.m. along NW 12th Avenue near NW 51st Street in Miami.
Police said the bicyclist, who appeared to be in his 40s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died.
Miami PD said Amparo came to the station accompanied by family at 1 p.m. to turn himself in.