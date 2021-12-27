MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A weekend performance of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” by the Miami City Ballet was canceled due to a COVID-19 case.

The dance company said it had to make “the difficult decision,” and only announced it publicly about an hour before the Sunday afternoon show at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.

“These are challenging times for all and we truly appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate the necessary changes,” said the statement posted on the company’s Instagram page.

The Miami City Ballet has not yet announced whether the final performances slated for Wednesday and Thursday in West Palm Beach will go on as planned.

Florida has seen a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past week. Last Friday, the last day for which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released data, it added more than 32,000 cases, a day after reporting 31,000 in one day as well.

