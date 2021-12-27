  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Recall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly 40,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to potential entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Angel Line beds with angled ladders have a safety issue that can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall after a 2-year-old in Ohio got caught in a gap and died.

The beds included in the recall were sold by Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair.

Here are the following model names and numbers:

  • Fremont Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed
    • 71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67
  • Creston Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed
    • 71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75
  • Brandon Twin Over Full Bunk Bed
    • 71420-21 and 71420-75
Consumers should stop using the bunk beds immediately and contact Angel Line. The company said it will distribute free repair kits so the beds can be used safely.

