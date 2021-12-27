MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The sun has set on the Sun Bowl for the Miami Hurricanes.

The football program has dropped out of the New Year’s Eve game because of COVID.

“We are extremely disappointed that our football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl,” Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Strawley said in a statement. “But due to the number of COVID-19 cases impacting our roster we do not have enough student-athletes to safely compete, and the health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our top priority. This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our s.”

“We regret the impact this has on the Washington State program and their postseason experience,” he added.

Miami ends the year with a 7-5 record and the next time we see them, it will be next September when the Mario Cristobal era officially begins.