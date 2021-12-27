  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMNCIS: Hawai'i
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Boynton Beach Police, Local TV, Miami News

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy they said was killed after being chased by police for riding his dirt bike.

Police claim Stanley Davis Jr. was riding his dirt bike recklessly, which is what prompted an officer to try and make a traffic stop.

READ MORE: Nearly 40,000 Bunk Beds Recalled After Toddler's Death

The department didn’t elaborate beyond saying the dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the teen boy.

READ MORE: Autopsy Unable To Determine Miya Marcano's Cause Of Death

Davis’ grandmother places the blame squarely on the shoulders of Boynton Beach PD.

“They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave, and figured he’s just another Black boy, ain’t nothing is going to be done,” said Tina Hunter. “That’s the prejudice of the Boynton Beach police that wave been having problems for all these damn years.”

MORE NEWS: Search On For Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run Driver Who Struck 6 Children, Killing 2

Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory gave his condolences to the family, but said he couldn’t answer any questions about how the crash happened because the Florida Highway Patrol case is currently open.

CBSMiami.com Team