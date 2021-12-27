MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a man on a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run collision.
It happened Monday morning, around 6:45 a.m., along NW 12th Avenue near NW 51st Street in Miami.
Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died.
Police closed off the road to drivers between NW 48th Street and NW 52d Street for their investigation.
They have not released the man’s name nor have they given a description of the vehicle involved.