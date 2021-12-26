By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Test, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials are giving out free take-home rapid test kits in an effort to meet the rise in demand for testing.

The county held its first distribution at five library locations on Friday.

READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues Creating Glass Bottle Shortage, Higher Prices

Officials will be giving out more on Monday at 27 library locations during normal operating hours.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida

The sites are as follows:

  • Allapattah Branch
    1799 NW 35 Street
  • Arcola Lakes Branch
    8240 NW 7 Avenue
  • California Club Branch
    700 Ives Dairy Road
  • Coconut Grove Branch
    2875 McFarlane Road
  • Concord Branch
    3882 SW 112 Avenue
  • Coral Reef Branch
    9211 SW 152 Street
  • Country Walk Branch
    15433 SW 137 Avenue
  • Edison Center Branch
    531 NW 62 Street
  • Fairlawn Branch
    6376 SW 8 Street
  • Golden Glades Branch
    100 NE 166 Street
  • Hialeah Gardens Branch
    13451 NW 107 Avenue
  • Hispanic Branch Library
    1398 SW 1 Street
  • International Mall Branch
    10315 NW 12 Street
    Doral
  • Kendale Lakes Branch
    15205 SW 88 Street
  • Main Library
    101 West Flagler Street
  • Miami Beach Regional Library
    227 22nd Street
  • Miami Lakes Branch
    6699 Windmill Gate Road
  • Naranja Branch
    14850 SW 280 Street
  • North Dade Regional Library
    2455 NW 183 Street
  • North Shore Branch
    7501 Collins Avenue
  • Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch
    2930 Aventura Boulevard
  • Palm Springs North Branch
    17601 NW 78 Avenue
  • South Dade Regional
    10750 SW 211 Street
  • South Miami Branch
    6000 Sunset Drive
  • Westchester Regional Library
    9445 Coral Way
  • West Flagler Branch
    5050 West Flagler Street
  • West Kendall Regional Library
    10201 Hammocks Boulevard
MORE NEWS: COVID Outbreak Leaves Navy Combat Ship Stranded In Guantanamo Bay

For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.

CBSMiami.com Team