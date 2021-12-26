FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to FLPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of NE 62 Street at around 5:55 a.m.

The responding officers found a man in parking lot who had been shot. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Bernie Jean, died at the scene.

A second victim was transported to Broward Health North with located non-life threatening injuries.

FLPD’s preliminary investigation revealed the first victim was in an altercation with an unknown suspect when he was shot.

The second victim, who was not involved, was struck by a stray bullet.

Detectives are seeking any cellphone video captured of this this shooting, which can be submitted here.

If you have any information, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.