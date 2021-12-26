FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward deputies are on the hunt for a gunman after a deputy-involved shooting.
It happened Saturday night in the 1900 block of NW 31 avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
Investigators say deputies witnessed a shooting in progress.
Then, when they tried to apprehend the gunman, at some point gunfire was exchanged.
Deputies say the shooter began to get into a vehicle but then took off on foot.
Someone inside that vehicle was also transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound.
If you know anything, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.