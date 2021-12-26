  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMThe Brian Flores Show
    11:30 AMDolphins Weekly Live
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Fort Lauderdale Shooting, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward deputies are on the hunt for a gunman after a deputy-involved shooting.

It happened Saturday night in the 1900 block of NW 31 avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

READ MORE: Strange & Fascinating Stories Behind Your Favorite Christmas Songs

Investigators say deputies witnessed a shooting in progress.

Then, when they tried to apprehend the gunman, at some point gunfire was exchanged.

READ MORE: There Are Plenty Of Great Movies To Watch During The Holidays, But Which Is Best?

Deputies say the shooter began to get into a vehicle but then took off on foot.

Someone inside that vehicle was also transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound.

MORE NEWS: When Your Child Wants The Truth About Santa

If you know anything, you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

CBSMiami.com Team