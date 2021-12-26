BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) — A 13-year-old boy riding a dirt bike died on Sunday during an attempted traffic stop, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

“Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred,” Boynton Beach Chief Michael Gregory said in a statement.

According to Boynton Beach PD, an officer saw the boy riding recklessly, which is what prompted the attempted traffic stop.

In a news release, police said the dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the teen boy.

Boynton Beach PD said the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.

The Florida Highway Patrol will be the lead investigating law enforcement agency.