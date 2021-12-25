MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There are a lot of reasons why holiday time is many people’s favorite time of year.
From spending time with family to the food and the gifts, there is a variety of things for everyone to enjoy and be a part of.
One of the best parts of the holidays that can also be enjoyed any time of year are the movies. Especially this year since so many of us are staying home to avoid large crowds due to the pandemic.
Christmas movies have become as much a part of the holidays as Christmas trees and mistletoe.
With so many great Christmas movies out there, it’s not easy to put them in any kind of order.
With so many great Christmas movies out there, it's not easy to put them in any kind of order.

Instead, we've collected a group of Christmas movies that fall into several different categories. You can be the judge of which ones may be better than others.
TRADITIONAL
- It’s A Wonderful Life
- A Christmas Story
- Miracle On 34th Street
- Holiday Inn
CARTOONS
- Frosty The Snowman
- A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
FAMILY
- Jingle All The Way
- Home Alone/Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- How The Grinch Stole Christmas
- The Santa Clause
- Jack Frost
COMEDIES
- Elf
- Gremlins
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Bad Santa
- Trading Places
- Just Friends
- Friday After Next
- A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas
TAKE PLACE DURING CHRISTMAS
- Die Hard
- Edward Scissorhands
- Batman Returns
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Reindeer Games
- The Long Kiss Goodnight