MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man accused of shooting two homeless men, one fatally, Tuesday night is being held without bond.

Willy Maceo, 25, has been charged with murder as well as attempted murder for the crimes committed Tuesday.

Miami police said they were able to link Maceo to the shootings using ballistic test results from recovered bullet casings and surveillance video.

According to Interim Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales, the dots began to connect on Tuesday when a witness flagged down an officer area 400 SW 2 Avenue at 8 p.m. about a person suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

The officer discovered the man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition.

WATCH: Miami Police Press Conference On Arrest Of Suspected Serial Killer

Nearly two hours later, another victim was found dead from a gunshot wound in the area of Miami Avenue and 21 Street.

Morales said detectives connected the two incidents because of the short time span and the fact both victims were homeless.

The department’s criminal investigations unit began scouring the area for physical and electronic evidence.

Video on Miami Avenue captured a black vehicle driving up to one of the victims who was lying on the ground and shooting him several times.

Officers were able to make out the type of vehicle and the tag number from the surveillance video. Morales said the department’s federal partners helped match the ballistics from the two incidents.

Tactical robbery units later made contact with the vehicle and Maceo, who was in possession of a firearm that matched the caliber used in both crimes.

He was taken to the station for further investigation.

It was at the station, Morales said, that a lead investigator noticed that Maceo resembled a suspect wanted for a murder back on October 16.

In that case, a homeless victim was horrifically murdered at Miami Avenue and 1st Street.

Morales is pleading for the public’s help to help connect the December 21 crimes with the one from October.

He also asked that local law enforcement agencies share any crimes with similarities on the off chance they’re also connected.