MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made after a man was caught on camera violently striking a three-year-old boy inside a Walgreens.
Marvin Green, 27, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and possession of a stolen firearm. There was also a warrant out for his arrest in Miami-Dade for criminal mischief.
The incident happened on Monday, December 13, at approximately 2 p.m. inside the store in the 1600 block of N.W. 20 Street.
Surveillance video shows a woman standing in the check-out line with her son when a man is seen "violently striking" the boy on his head before rushing out of the store.
Miami Fire Rescue responded and treated the boy on scene.