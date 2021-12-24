MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a third time in less than a month, there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship that either departed from Miami or Fort Lauderdale.

According to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, a number of passengers and crew on the Carnival Freedom have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Carnival declined to say how many passengers and crew members tested positive, or were in quarantine, but did say it was a small number.

The ship, which departed from Miami on Saturday, was denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba due to the COVID cases. Carnival said the ship is headed to Amber Cove, Dominican Republic on Friday.

Royal Caribbean also experienced two recent outbreaks.

Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas ship was been denied entry to ports after confirmed COVID-19 cases on board.

According to the cruise line, the ship was not allowed to enter Curacao and Aruba after 55 fully-vaccinated crew members and passengers contracted COVID.

The ship remains at sea until its planned to return to Port Everglades on Sunday.

Royal Caribbean says everyone who tested positive is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms or is asymptomatic.

A number of guests and crew members on the Symphony of the Seas also came down with COVID.

According to Royal Caribbean, 48 people out of 6,091 on the ship during the Dec. 11 sailing came back positive for the coronavirus after contact tracing.

Six guests were disembarked earlier in the cruise and were transported home.

Four of the 48 were close contacts who tested positive at the end of the voyage.

Royal Caribbean noted that 98% of those that tested positive were fully vaccinated.

If you plan on going on a cruise, keep a few things in mind.

To board a ship, you must provide a negative COVID-19 test. And most of the cruise lines require adult and teenage passengers to show proof of full vaccination.

Also, depending on which cruise line you are sailing, masks indoors may be required.

As always, check with your specific cruise line for all of their COVID-19 policies before you board a ship.