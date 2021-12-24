MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI has released pictures of a wanted bank robber who struck a Wells Fargo branch in Pompano Beach.
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank, 2200 W Atlantic Blvd, on Friday, Dec. 24 at approximately 9 a.m. and demanded money from a bank employee.
Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery but nobody was hurt.
The FBI did not provide any other information, but in the photos, the suspect was wearing a blue ski cap, a blue and white coat, and blue jeans.
If you recognize the suspect or know any about the robbery, call the FBI at (754)703-2000.