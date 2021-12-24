MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating an apparent suicide aboard an MSC Cruise ship.
MSC Cruises confirmed to CBS4 News that a young man traveling with his family on board MSC Seashore had apparently taken his own life on Wednesday evening.READ MORE: Delta, United Cancel Hundreds Of Christmas Eve Flights
Ship officials said they immediately notified authorities while their care team assisted the young man’s family on board.
MSC Cruises released the following statement:READ MORE: Miami Police: Suspected Serial Killer Willy Suarez Maceo Arrested
“All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be discussing any additional details.”
No other details were made available.
The incident remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Testing Sites In South Florida
If you know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). They are available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.