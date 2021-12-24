MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard has repatriated 39 Cubans to Cuba after they were picked up in the waters off the Florida Keys in various locations.

Last Sunday morning, a group was found in a ‘rustic’ vessel about 10 miles off Stock Island.

On Monday, several Cuban migrants were taken from a ‘rustic’ vessel about eight miles off Key West. Later in the morning, they found more migrants in two ‘rustic’ vessels about 10 miles from Key West.

Monday afternoon, another vessel with migrants was spotted about 45 miles off Big Pine Key.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention.

“The Coast Guard maintains a robust presence in the Florida Straits, Windward Passage and Mona Passage with surface and air assets,” said Lt. Paul Puddington, enforcement officer, Coast Guard District Seven. “We will continue to put a high priority on patrolling offshore to prevent illegal migration, save lives by removing migrants from unsafe environments and deterring dangerous illegal activity.”

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 462 Cubans.