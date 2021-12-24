MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Federal agents said that more than 50 Haitian migrants landed in the Florida Keys on Friday.
The 52 migrants were part of a maritime smuggling operation and they were taken into federal custody in Key Largo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues Creating Glass Bottle Shortage, Higher Prices
In a separate incident, federal agents said nine migrants of mixed national origin also made landfall Friday in Fort Lauderdale.READ MORE: Suspected Miami Serial Killer Willy Suarez Maceo Held Without Bond
The agency said agents were continuing to investigate.MORE NEWS: Have You Seen Ada Portilla? Authorities Search For Missing Homestead Girl
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)