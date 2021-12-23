MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation office in South Florida has released a photograph of a suspect they say robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Hialeah on Thursday morning.
Authorities said ia happened at around 9:30 a.m. at a branch located in the 6700 block of NW 186th Street.
The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a bank employee. He made off with an undetermined amount of money.
Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000.