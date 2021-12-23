MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second Royal Caribbean ship has been denied entry to ports after confirmed COVID-19 cases on board.

According to the cruise line, the Odyssey of the Seas was not allowed to enter Curacao and Aruba after 55 fully-vaccinated crew members and passengers contracted COVID.

The ship remains at sea until its planned to return to Port Everglades on Sunday.

Royal Caribbean says everyone who tested positive is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms or is asymptomatic.

If you plan on going on a cruise, keep a few things in mind.

To board a ship, you must provide a negative COVID-19 test. And most of the cruise lines require adult and teenage passengers to show proof of full vaccination.

Also, depending on which cruise line you are sailing, masks indoors may be required.

As always, check with your specific cruise line for all of their COVID-19 policies before you board a ship.