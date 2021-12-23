MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police need your help in locating a man they say struck a 3-year-old boy inside a Walgreens pharmacy. The entire incident was caught on video.
It happened on Monday, December 13, at approximately 2 p.m. inside an establishment in the 1600 block of N.W. 20 Street.
Surveillance video shows a woman standing in the check-out line with her son when a man is seen "violently striking" the boy on his head before rushing out of the store.
Miami Fire Rescue responded and treated the boy on scene. Authorities said the boy is going to be OK.
Police have identified the suspect as Marvin Green, 27.
Anyone who knows Green’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-603-6940 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).