MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A COVID-19 test seems to be on just about everyone’s Christmas list, and on Thursday the testing site at Tropical Park was looking like a maze of cars, once again.

“How long have you been waiting in line today,” asked CBS4’s Austin Carter.

“Since 7:30,” said one driver.

A view from Chopper 4 showed of a crawling line of vehicles for much of the morning.

The wait isn’t just in Tropical Park itself, it stretched onto busy Bird Rd. in the middle of the morning rush hour.

“Let me tell you, that’s terrible – at 82nd avenue its bumper to bumper,” said one driver.

In Miami-Dade County more testing sites are coming amid a COVID-19 surge.

“We’ve seen over 200% increase in the demand for testing across the county,” says Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

On Christmas Eve, all testing sites will close at 3 p.m. in Miami-Dade County.

On Christmas Day, testing sites at Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center and Miami-Dade College North will be open.

Click here to see places where you can get tested.