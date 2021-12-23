MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF is getting ready for its upcoming season and single tickets go on sale just in time for Christmas.

It’s hard to believe just last week the club released its 2022 schedule. And before you know it, they’ll be back on the pitch hosting the Chicago Fire on February 26.

In addition to new player signings like Jean Mota, Ariel Lassiter and Mo Adams, the club has brought in Dawn Scott as the new performance director.

Scott was on the coaching staff for the United States women’s national team. She was a part of two World Cup titles, and most recently worked with the women’s national team in England, where she was able to keep a close eye on Inter Miami.

“From being in England the last couple of years and watching it kind of grow and develop since it came into the MLS in 2020, you know, I followed it every step of the way. The owners are winners and want to win and, you know. You go to the training facility, it’s a special kind of training facility,” she said.

As far as single game tickets are concerned for the upcoming season, those actually went on sale Thursday for season ticket holders.

But if you don’t have season tickets, you can get single-game seats just in time for the holidays.

“Anybody can purchase single-game tickets from 24th of December. So, again, if you’re looking for those last minute holiday presents, go ahead and support the team and we look forward to seeing you at DRV PNK Stadium,” Scott said.

Now, one more thing to keep in mind for the upcoming schedule: 15 to 17 home games will be on the weekend. That should be much easier for fans to make plans to see the Herons in action.

