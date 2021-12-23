MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police are hoping you can recognize a suspect who was caught on camera during a gas station shooting.

Surveillance cameras captured a person wearing a hood shooting at a person and then shooting at a car.

It happened on December, 22, at 7:45 p.m. at the gas station located in the 7500 block of Pembroke Road.

Police said an adult male victim was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in a black Infiniti 4-door sedan.

The suspect approached the victim on foot and began firing several rounds without warning, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times and was transported by Miramar Fire Rescue to Memorial Regional and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).