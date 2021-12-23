  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fiery overnight crash in Southwest Miami-Dade is under investigation.

A homeowner’s fence and motorhome were destroyed after a car crashed into the home and caught fire.

It happened near Coral Way and Southwest 131st Place.

Fortunately there were no injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Miami-Dade police continue to investigate.

