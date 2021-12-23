MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating an apparent suicide aboard an MSC Cruise ship.
MSC Cruises confirmed to CBS4 News that a young man traveling with his family on board MSC Seashore had apparently taken his own life on Wednesday evening.
Ship officials said they immediately notified authorities while their care team assisted the young man’s family on board.
MSC Cruises released the following statement:
“All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be discussing any additional details.”
No other details were made available.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). They are available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.