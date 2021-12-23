CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – The Coral Springs Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon.

According to Coral Springs PD, officers were called out to a shooting in the 5700 block NW 48 Court just after 12:30 p.m.

Responding officers found a woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Sara Trost, died at the scene despite medical treatment.

Detectives have detained one person, who has not been ID’d, in connection to the shooting.

The department added that detectives are not seeking additional suspects and that there’s no threat to the community.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.