MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators have made an arrest in the death of a bicyclist in Weston.

The incident happened at around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Detectives say Hollywood resident Lidor Lahiani was traveling eastbound in a 2014 Hyundai Sonata in the right-thru lane on West State Road 84 east of Indian Trace when he struck a bicyclist who was also traveling eastbound in the right-thru lane.

Lahiani then proceeded to drive off the roadway several times and into the gravel construction area, investigators said. “He then hit a construction barricade with the passenger side of his vehicle, re-entered the road and struck the victim’s bike with the front driver side of the Hyundai.”

Detectives said Lahiani stopped following the impact but then continued eastbound for a short time before returning to the scene.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but later died due to injuries he sustained from the crash.

Detectives have determined that impairment along with reckless driving were contributing factors to the crash, and a warrant was issued for Lahiani’s arrest.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Lahiani faces one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI crash with property damage and one count of possession of Xanax.